Oban High School raises £850 for Children in Need

Pupils and teachers at Oban High School waxed their bodies and helped to raise more than £850 for Children in Need.

Students are the school raised a total of £856.53 through sponsored waxing, Children in Need-themed bake sale and face painting.

This contributed towards the record breaking on the night total of £50.1 million that was raised on Friday.