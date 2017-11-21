Oban High School raises £850 for Children in Need
Pupils and teachers at Oban High School waxed their bodies and helped to raise more than £850 for Children in Need.
Students are the school raised a total of £856.53 through sponsored waxing, Children in Need-themed bake sale and face painting.
This contributed towards the record breaking on the night total of £50.1 million that was raised on Friday.