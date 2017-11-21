Lochaber youngsters are spot on with fundraising efforts

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Lochaber youngsters were at the forefront of efforts in Lochaber to raise money for the BBC’s annual charity event, Children in Need, on Friday.

Pupils at Banavie, Caol and St Columba’s RC primary schools wore their pyjamas to school as a way of raising cash and awareness, and the youngsters at Banavie Primary also held a Pudsey Bear tuck shop to raise extra money, while St Columba’s pupils also had a bake sale.

Those at Lundavra Primary in Fort William got to wear spots/stripes or just ‘dress down’ for the day, and also had face painting and homebaking on sale.

St Columba’s raised a fantastic total of £486.07p, while Caol collected £375 and the Lochaber Times was waiting to hear from Banavie and Lundavra on their final totals at the time of going press – we will publish those next week.

And at St Bride’s Nursery in North Ballachulish, the toddlers had a busy week raising funds for Children in Need by playing Pudsey-themed games and they also brought their favourite teddy bears to nursery for the day and had a very spotty teddy bears’ picnic.

The children managed to raise the fantastic sum of £91.

Youngsters at St Columba’s RC Primary in Caol had fun raising money for the BBC Children in Need event

