Lochaber MP addresses Brussels think tank

Lochaber MP Ian Blackford addressed the European Policy Centre (EPC) in Brussels last week, calling for the Prime Minister to ‘work across the political spectrum’ in a speech on Brexit.

Blackford, leader of the SNP group in Westminster, travelled to Brussels last week at the invitation of the EPC – a think tank on European Union affairs.

With the EU Withdrawal Bill having just started its progress through Parliament and almost 500 amendments to be debated, Ian Blackford told the Brussels audience it is damaging and unworkable, with Theresa May’s government in a state of chaos over it.

He said: ‘MPs should think about the direct consequences of Brexit on their constituencies. The UK must remain a member of the single market and negotiate on that basis. A ‘no deal’ scenario would cost Scotland 8,000 jobs and £1 billion per year.’

Speaking about the upcoming Budget announcement, he added: ‘[The Budget] must be on the basis of the UK’s continued membership of the single market. This will not only settle the markets but more importantly will give business the confidence it so desperately needs to invest.’