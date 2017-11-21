Lochaber indoor winter league results
Latest results from week five of Sammy’s Indoor Winter League:
Expected Toulouse 7 v 5 Snorting Lisbon
Fiorentina Turner 9 v 4 HW Energy
The Young Team 0 v 2 The Goon Squad
Balla 3 v 1 Gozos
Portowcy 2 v 7 Borussia Fortmund
Doghouse Thistle 19 v 0 Arse n All