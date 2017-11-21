Lochaber Camanachd celebrate end of season

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Lochaber Camanachd Club celebrated the end of their 2017 shinty season with their annual dinner dance on Saturday night, November 18.

The West End Hotel played host to a busy night of merriment as Lochaber Camanachd players, management and volunteers marked what has been quite a successful season for the club.

With the first team finishing as the highest placed club in Lochaber in the divisions and the second team narrowly missing out on promotion from North Division 2 , the celebrations were well earned.

Prize winners:

First team player of the year and supporters player of the year – Barry MacDonald

Second team player of the year – Stuart Matheson

U17 player of the year – Mairi Duncan

U14 player of the year – Max Campbell

U14 most improved player – Tyler Whyte

Girls first team player of the year – Missy Cameron

Girls second team player of the year – Kira Macdonald

Girls most improved player – Anna Berardelli

The club would like to thank Aeleen Campbell for organising the evening, the West End Hotel, the band and all the sponsors who have helped the club throughout the season.