Jura celebrates its 125th gathering

Jurachs partied at the Glasgow Jura Association’s 125th gathering and ceilidh dance on November 10 at the city’s St Vincent Bowling Club, to the tunes of Norrie McIver, Archie McAllister and David McDonald.

Once a year – since 1892 – folk who love Jura, living on or off the island, have birled and blethered in one of the West Coast’s longest-running Glasgow gatherings.

The association’s president, Charles Renwick, and vice-president Alasdair Watson, plus all the committee and their helpers, were thanked for providing a great evening to mark the special occasion.