Education trust named as retailer’s charity of the year

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Lochaber Rural Education Trust (LRET) has been chosen as Marks and Spencer’s charity of the year.

Marks and Spencer is opening a branch in Fort William on Thursday November 30 and LRET will be doing a bag pack on the opening day.

Linda Campbell of the trust said: ‘The trust is delighted to be chosen and looks forward to working with the Marks and Spencer team.’