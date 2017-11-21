We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Oban Congregational Church is holding a Christmas fair on Saturday (November 25).

Highlights at the event, from 10.30am to 3.30pm, include tea, coffee and home-baking, Christmas gifts and crafts, cakes, marmalade, a raffle, bottle stall and games.

Admission costs £3, with all proceeds going to church funds.