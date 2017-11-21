Children needed to help Santa light up Fort William

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Fort William Town Team is looking for children to join Santa’s Lantern Parade at this year’s Christmas Gathering.

The group needs youngsters to escort Santa to Cameron Square during the High Street Christmas Gathering this Friday November 24.

Led by Kilmallie Singers, the parade will be singing Jingle Bells all the way from the Parade to Cameron Square where Santa will be turning on the High Street Christmas Lights and the Christmas Tree in Cameron Square.

If you want to join in, be at the Town Team’s hub on the Parade at 5.45pm this Friday. Further details from Sue Keen on 01397 702583, sue@fortwilliamtownteam.co.uk or the team’s Facebook page.