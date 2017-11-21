Budding Mallaig entrepreneurs face business ‘dragons’

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Lochaber pupils took the first step towards setting up their own business last week.

Students from Mallaig High School were taking part in Young Enterprise Scotland Highland and Moray area’s version of TV’s Dragons’ Den at Nairn Community Centre, pitching their idea for products to a panel of local business people.

The Mallaig team, ‘Fois’, was awarded £50 for their plans for a range of printed T-shirts, receiving valuable advice on how to take their idea forward in time to set up a stall at the annual Young Enterprise Scotland Christmas trade fair in Inverness on December 9.

Over the course of a year, the team learn how to run a successful business by designing and making products, marketing them and managing the financial side of the business.

The Young Enterprise Scotland scheme is aimed at 15 to 19-year-olds and teams are supported by teachers, a volunteer business adviser from the local community and an area team.

Linda Thomas, chairwoman of YES Highland and Moray, said: ‘Our Dragons were particularly impressed with the professional presentations and well thought out ideas from the teams of young people taking part this year.’