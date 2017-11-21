Around the markets – Week 47

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Lochboisdale – United Auctions held their annual late autumn sale of all classes cattle and sheep at Lochboisdale Auction Mart on November 14 when a record catalogued entry resutled in 491 head of cattle and 956 sheep and lambs being sold. This was undoubtedly the biggest one-day entry of stock booked for this market which drew stock from Barra, Eriskay, Benbecula and North Uist. A good following of buyers present resulted in a firm trade and sellers returning home happy despite an 11-hour marathon selling.

Principal lots and prices

Store cattle and calves

Bullocks:

ABERDEEN ANGUS CROSS: 3 Howbeg – £1030; 289 Kilphedar – £980; 1 Ormiclate – £980; 3 Howbeg – £980; 289 Kilphedar – £960; 3 Gramsdale, Benbecula – £880; 92 Bualadubh – £850

BEEF SHORTHORN: 3 Vatersay, Barra – £710

CHAROLAIS CROSS: 325 North Boisdale – £1070; Cnoc-an Torr – £1000; Drimore Farm – £860

LIMOUSIN: 103 Carnan – £1000, £980, £970; 1 Ormiclate – £960; 103 Carnan – £950; 3 Milton – £940 and £930; 103 Carnan – £930; 101 Carnan – £930; 1 Airidhmhuillean – £910; 261 Daliburgh – £910; 101 Carnan – £900; 103 Carnan – £900; 9 Milton – £900.

SHORTHORN CROSS: 221 Stoneybridge – £840 and £810

SIMMENTAL CROSS: 3 Vatersay, Barra – £1080

Heifers

ABERDEEN ANGUS CROSS: 4 Frobost – £740; 52 Balgarva – £700; 61 Bualuachrach – £700

BRITISH BLUE CROSS: 88 Bualadubh – £1080 and £900

CHAROLAIS CROSS: 9 Milton – £840

LIMOUSIN CROSS: 103 Carnan – 980; 101 Carnan – £920; 103 Carnan – £890; 61 Bualuachrach – £860; 15 Bornish – £850

SHORTHORN CROSS: 200 Stoneybridge – £700

SIMMENTAL CROSS: 7 Middlequarter, North Uist – £900;

Prices per kilo

Bullocks

ABERDEEN ANGUS CROSS: 6 Ormiclate – 215p; 52 Balgarva – 214p

BLONDE CROSS: Dunganachy – 284p and 256p

CHAROLAIS CROSS: Drimore Farm – 240p and 237p

LIMOUSIN CROSS: 10 Illeray, North Uist – 279p; Aird Illeray, North Uist – 273p, 268p and 263p; 5 Frobost – 255p; 261 Daliburgh – 254p; 101 Carnan – 254p; 15 Ormiclate – 253p; 85 Borve, Barra – 252p; 336 North Boisdale – 251p; 103 Carnan – 251p; 9 Milton – 250p

SALER CROSS: 5 Dunganachy – 235p; 5 Vatersay, Barra – 232p

SIMMENTAL CROSS: Drimore Farm – 226p; 17 Hougharry, North Uist – 224p

Heifers

ABERDEEN ANGUS CROSS: 8 Kildonan – 222p

SHORTHORN CROSS: 9/10 Drimisdale – 213p

BRITISH BLUE CROSS: 88 Bualadubh – 235p

BLONDE CROSS: 6 Dunganachy – 267p and 250p

CHAROLAIS CROSS: Drimore Farm – 245p; Croismorag, North Uist – 224p

LIMOUSIN CROSS: 103 Carnan – 258p; 12 Ormiclate – 252p; 103 Carnan – 250p; Aird Illeray – 246p; 11 Ormicalte – 244p; 5 Frobost – 244p; Drimore Farm – 242p; 103 Carnan – 241p

SALER CROSS: Dunganachy – 250p

SHORTHORN CROSS: 200 Stoneybridge – 264p; 5 Dunmore – 238p

CAST COWS: 7 Griminish – £1120 and £1080; 1 Ormicalate £1080; 76 Ardanmonie – £1040; 301 Kilphedar – £1000; 3 Ormicalte £980; 5 Frobost – £960; 3 Bunavullin, Eriskay – £960 and £920; 291 Daliburgh £900; 289 Kilphedar – £900

IN-CALF COWS: 301 Kilphedar – £1180; 9/10 Drimisdale – £1150;

Sheep

Lambs

SUFFOLK CROSS: 330 North Boisdale – £66; Truimsgarry, North uist – £60

TEXEL CROSS: 32 Liniclate – £76; 6 Rhuban, Eriskay – £65; 20 West Gerinish – £64; 18 West Gerinish – £61

CHEVIOT CROSS: 8 Gearradubh, North Uist – £62; 2/3 Airidhmhuillean – £60; 14 Balashare, North Uist – £58; 9 Baile, Eriskay – £58

CROSS: Doon – £62

BLACKFACE: 301 Kilphedar – £41; 465 South Lochboisdale – £40; 7 Gearradubh, North Uist – £39

WEDDERS: 18 West Gerinish – £100; 7 Middlequarter, North Uist – £90 and £84; 18 West Gerinish – £82; 303 Kilphedar – £79 and £72; 1 Malaclate, North Uist – £78 and £72

CAST EWES: 18 West Gerinish – £88; 14 Balashare, North Uist – £84; 330 North Boisdale – £84; Aird Illeray, North Uist – £82;

Dunganachy – £76; 7 Middlequarter – £76; 32 Liniclate – £74.

STIRLING – Caledonian Marts Ltd on Thursday November 16

sold 202 cattle comprising 105 prime bullocks, heifers and young bulls, six OTM cattle, and 91 cast cows and bulls.

Once again all classes of prime cattle bucked the deadweight trend, and were dearer on the week.

Bullocks averaged 226p

Heifers averaged 220p

OTM Cattle averaged 180p

Young Bulls averaged 196p

Beef Cows averaged 114p

Dairy Cows averaged 96p

Bullocks topped at 248ppkg for a Limousin from W Dandie and Sons, Learielaw, Broxburn to J Johnston Butchers, Falkirk, and to £1719 for a British Blue from D McLaren, Classlochie, Kinross.

Heifers topped at 255ppkg again from Learielaw to T Johnston, and to £1660 for a Limousin from Brockwoodlees to Hugh A Black and Sons.

OTM Cattle sold to 215p for a Limousin from J R MacGregor Ltd, Dyke, Milton of Campsie, to CM Kirkpatrick, and to £1596 from Learielaw to Hugh A Black and Sons.

Young Bulls to 220ppkg for a Limousin from J Burnett and Sons, Upper Spittalton, Thornhill to J F Finlay and Co, Wishaw and to £1597 for the same animal.

The final calf sale of 2017 will be on November 30.