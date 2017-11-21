Around the markets – Week 47
Want to read more?
We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.
Lochboisdale – United Auctions held their annual late autumn sale of all classes cattle and sheep at Lochboisdale Auction Mart on November 14 when a record catalogued entry resutled in 491 head of cattle and 956 sheep and lambs being sold. This was undoubtedly the biggest one-day entry of stock booked for this market which drew stock from Barra, Eriskay, Benbecula and North Uist. A good following of buyers present resulted in a firm trade and sellers returning home happy despite an 11-hour marathon selling.
Principal lots and prices
Store cattle and calves
Bullocks:
ABERDEEN ANGUS CROSS: 3 Howbeg – £1030; 289 Kilphedar – £980; 1 Ormiclate – £980; 3 Howbeg – £980; 289 Kilphedar – £960; 3 Gramsdale, Benbecula – £880; 92 Bualadubh – £850
BEEF SHORTHORN: 3 Vatersay, Barra – £710
CHAROLAIS CROSS: 325 North Boisdale – £1070; Cnoc-an Torr – £1000; Drimore Farm – £860
LIMOUSIN: 103 Carnan – £1000, £980, £970; 1 Ormiclate – £960; 103 Carnan – £950; 3 Milton – £940 and £930; 103 Carnan – £930; 101 Carnan – £930; 1 Airidhmhuillean – £910; 261 Daliburgh – £910; 101 Carnan – £900; 103 Carnan – £900; 9 Milton – £900.
SHORTHORN CROSS: 221 Stoneybridge – £840 and £810
SIMMENTAL CROSS: 3 Vatersay, Barra – £1080
Heifers
ABERDEEN ANGUS CROSS: 4 Frobost – £740; 52 Balgarva – £700; 61 Bualuachrach – £700
BRITISH BLUE CROSS: 88 Bualadubh – £1080 and £900
CHAROLAIS CROSS: 9 Milton – £840
LIMOUSIN CROSS: 103 Carnan – 980; 101 Carnan – £920; 103 Carnan – £890; 61 Bualuachrach – £860; 15 Bornish – £850
SHORTHORN CROSS: 200 Stoneybridge – £700
SIMMENTAL CROSS: 7 Middlequarter, North Uist – £900;
Prices per kilo
Bullocks
ABERDEEN ANGUS CROSS: 6 Ormiclate – 215p; 52 Balgarva – 214p
BLONDE CROSS: Dunganachy – 284p and 256p
CHAROLAIS CROSS: Drimore Farm – 240p and 237p
LIMOUSIN CROSS: 10 Illeray, North Uist – 279p; Aird Illeray, North Uist – 273p, 268p and 263p; 5 Frobost – 255p; 261 Daliburgh – 254p; 101 Carnan – 254p; 15 Ormiclate – 253p; 85 Borve, Barra – 252p; 336 North Boisdale – 251p; 103 Carnan – 251p; 9 Milton – 250p
SALER CROSS: 5 Dunganachy – 235p; 5 Vatersay, Barra – 232p
SIMMENTAL CROSS: Drimore Farm – 226p; 17 Hougharry, North Uist – 224p
Heifers
ABERDEEN ANGUS CROSS: 8 Kildonan – 222p
SHORTHORN CROSS: 9/10 Drimisdale – 213p
BRITISH BLUE CROSS: 88 Bualadubh – 235p
BLONDE CROSS: 6 Dunganachy – 267p and 250p
CHAROLAIS CROSS: Drimore Farm – 245p; Croismorag, North Uist – 224p
LIMOUSIN CROSS: 103 Carnan – 258p; 12 Ormiclate – 252p; 103 Carnan – 250p; Aird Illeray – 246p; 11 Ormicalte – 244p; 5 Frobost – 244p; Drimore Farm – 242p; 103 Carnan – 241p
SALER CROSS: Dunganachy – 250p
SHORTHORN CROSS: 200 Stoneybridge – 264p; 5 Dunmore – 238p
CAST COWS: 7 Griminish – £1120 and £1080; 1 Ormicalate £1080; 76 Ardanmonie – £1040; 301 Kilphedar – £1000; 3 Ormicalte £980; 5 Frobost – £960; 3 Bunavullin, Eriskay – £960 and £920; 291 Daliburgh £900; 289 Kilphedar – £900
IN-CALF COWS: 301 Kilphedar – £1180; 9/10 Drimisdale – £1150;
Sheep
Lambs
SUFFOLK CROSS: 330 North Boisdale – £66; Truimsgarry, North uist – £60
TEXEL CROSS: 32 Liniclate – £76; 6 Rhuban, Eriskay – £65; 20 West Gerinish – £64; 18 West Gerinish – £61
CHEVIOT CROSS: 8 Gearradubh, North Uist – £62; 2/3 Airidhmhuillean – £60; 14 Balashare, North Uist – £58; 9 Baile, Eriskay – £58
CROSS: Doon – £62
BLACKFACE: 301 Kilphedar – £41; 465 South Lochboisdale – £40; 7 Gearradubh, North Uist – £39
WEDDERS: 18 West Gerinish – £100; 7 Middlequarter, North Uist – £90 and £84; 18 West Gerinish – £82; 303 Kilphedar – £79 and £72; 1 Malaclate, North Uist – £78 and £72
CAST EWES: 18 West Gerinish – £88; 14 Balashare, North Uist – £84; 330 North Boisdale – £84; Aird Illeray, North Uist – £82;
Dunganachy – £76; 7 Middlequarter – £76; 32 Liniclate – £74.
STIRLING – Caledonian Marts Ltd on Thursday November 16
sold 202 cattle comprising 105 prime bullocks, heifers and young bulls, six OTM cattle, and 91 cast cows and bulls.
Once again all classes of prime cattle bucked the deadweight trend, and were dearer on the week.
Bullocks averaged 226p
Heifers averaged 220p
OTM Cattle averaged 180p
Young Bulls averaged 196p
Beef Cows averaged 114p
Dairy Cows averaged 96p
Bullocks topped at 248ppkg for a Limousin from W Dandie and Sons, Learielaw, Broxburn to J Johnston Butchers, Falkirk, and to £1719 for a British Blue from D McLaren, Classlochie, Kinross.
Heifers topped at 255ppkg again from Learielaw to T Johnston, and to £1660 for a Limousin from Brockwoodlees to Hugh A Black and Sons.
OTM Cattle sold to 215p for a Limousin from J R MacGregor Ltd, Dyke, Milton of Campsie, to CM Kirkpatrick, and to £1596 from Learielaw to Hugh A Black and Sons.
Young Bulls to 220ppkg for a Limousin from J Burnett and Sons, Upper Spittalton, Thornhill to J F Finlay and Co, Wishaw and to £1597 for the same animal.
The final calf sale of 2017 will be on November 30.