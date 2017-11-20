Police hunt thieves who stole hotel’s owl

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Police in Lochaber are appealing for information following the theft of a stone owl statue from a hotel in the Glencoe area.

The unique stone figure was stolen from within Glencoe House sometime between Wednesday November 15 and the morning of Friday November 17.

The statue is between 30cm to 40cm in height and 20cm in diameter, is carved from stone and mounted on a wooden base.

Glencoe-based Constable Melanie Itze said: ‘This is a very distinctive item which is unique to the hotel from which it was stolen.

‘I would urge anyone with information about this theft to contact us on 101, quoting reference NP10568/17, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.’