Oban rugby boys head for final at Murrayfield

National U16 Schools Bowl

Oban High/Oban Lorne 34

Duncanrig High School 22

Oban High School/Oban Lorne’s U16 team have progressed to the National U16 Bowl Final after an entertaining 34-22 win against Duncanrig High School at North Connel last week.

The Oban side have progressed through the competition with wins against Breadalbane/

Pitlochry/Blairgowrie (10-45) and a quarter-final meeting with Ardrossan that finished 50-0.

A strong and full squad was fielded for this semi-final tie played at North Connel.

Oban went ahead early in the fixture with Connor Taylor touching down for the first try of the game. Duncanrig hit back with their first try of the game almost immediately narrowing the score to 7-5.

Oban improved as the first half wore on and raced into a 19-5 half-time lead with further tries from Jordan Norman and another effort from Connor Taylor.

Kenny Gray looked to have put the game beyond doubt at the start of the second half but his effort was ruled out for being offside.

Angus Neil did, however, extend the lead shortly after bringing the score to 26-5.

Things were looking go Oban’s way at this point until a dubious yellow card with 15 minutes to play turned the game on its head. Duncanrig, with a man advantage, raced in three unanswered tries to claw back to 26-22. Oban did keep the visitors at bay with an Angus Neil penalty bringing the score to 29-22. As Duncanrig pressed in the later stages, Kenny Gray sealed the Oban win with a fantastic solo run from 40 meters out so score with the last play. Full-time 34-22 to Oban.

The result means that the team will progress to the National U16 Bowl Final that will be played on Wednesday December 6 at 2.30pm on the back pitches at BT Murrayfield, a fantastic achievement for the players and coaches. Details for the final and for supporter transport will be announced by the school and club in due course.

Mitsubishi Motors U13/U14 West Conference

Kilmarnock v

Oban Lorne,

Oban Lorne travelled to take on Kilmarnock for fixtures at U13 and U14 level on Sunday. A depleted Oban U13 side mixed with Kilmarnock to make up numbers with the hosts running out comfortable winners.

The U14 game was a much closer affair with Oban going down 15-3.

This Sunday Oban are scheduled to host Waysiders Drumpellier in the last West U13/U14 games for the season.

Mitsubishi Motors U16 West Conference

Oban Lorne U16 46

Kilmarnock 15

Oban Lorne’s U16 team rounded off an impressive league campaign on Sunday with a comfortable 46-15 win against a hard working Kilmarnock side. The league has brought some impressive results so far for the Oban team who have won all but one game, a defeat to top of the league Stewartry RFC. A strong squad of 20 players was available on Sunday, all looking to impress their coaches ahead of the U16 Schools Bowl Final at BT Murrayfield on December 6.

A big crowd gathered a North Connel with Glencruitten still being closed and unavailable for the game. Oban took and early lead with a try from Ross McCaskill under the posts converted by Angus Neil for a 7-0 lead. Two quick tries followed for winger Ellie Hunter, both set up by some good play in the backline that extended the score to 19-0 with another Neil conversion.

Oban extended their lead again with a penalty followed by an impressive 50-metre run by fullback Jordan Norman giving Oban their fourth try of the game and a 29-0 half-time lead.

The second half was a closer affair, with Oban’s discipline letting them down at times. Despite this, the lead was again extended as McCaskill scored his second of the day as the powerful forward ran in from 40 metres after gathering a loose ball at the lineout. Kilmarnock failed to let their heads go down and responded with a well deserved try taking the score to 34-5.

Both sides scored twice in the closing stages. Oban’s efforts came through a powerful burst by Connor Taylor and the second try from winger Aaron McCall. Full-time score 46-15 to Oban Lorne.

Sunday’s result completes Oban’s U16 league campaign for the 2017 season. Oban currently top the league on 16 points but could be pipped to the league title by Stewartry, who still have a game in hand.

Oban U16s will continue to compete in friendly fixtures and the West U16 League Cup for the remainder of the season.

Mitsubishi Motors West U18 Conference

Cambuslang/Uddingston 15

Oban Lorne 29

Oban Lorne U18s’ recent good run of form continued on Saturday with an impressive 29-15 win away to a combined Uddingston/Cambuslang side. Coach Gordon Shearer had a strong team to choose from, including Oban Lorne 1st XV player Jack Strachan who is still eligible for U18 rugby. The team made a sloppy start to Saturday’s game played at Uddingston RFC but improved as the first half wore on, playing at times some of their best rugby this season.

Oban’s defence was outstanding at times as they held the hosts on numerous occasions while they were camped on the tryline. Try scorers for Oban on the day were David Cameron, Kieron Morrison, Ben MacFarlane Barrow and Craig Cook.

The U18s have no league fixture this weekend due to the autumn test between Scotland and Australia. The next scheduled game for the U18s is at home to Newton Stewart/Wigtownshire on December 2.

U15 Girls T4 Conference

Oban Lorne U15 Girls 27

Highland RFC 21

Oban’s U15 girls’ team took on ‘local’ rivals Highland RFC for the first time on Sunday at North Connel. The game was the best showing so far from the Oban Girls, who produced some great rugby against a well-drilled opposition. Highland made Oban fight hard throughout the fixture with Oban adding a bit of gloss to the scoreline with Rona Shearer’s last-minute try.

The Oban team boasted a squad of 19 players for the game, proving that the development of girls’ rugby in the area is going from strength to strength.