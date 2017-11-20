Oban Camanachd awards night

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The Oban Camanachd player of the year awards were made at an end of season buffet and dance at Glencruitten Golf Club Last Saturday.

Two of the awards were re-named to remember two people very special to the Oban club.

Oban Camanachd Nonny MacInnes Player of the Year Award – Scott McKillop

The Oban Camanachd first team player of the year award is now named in memory of Oban Camanachd stalwart Nonny MacInnes and Nonny’s wife Karen and daughter Kirsty presented a new silver salver to Scott McKillop. The former Glenorchy defender joined Oban Camanachd at the start of the 2015 season and has been a stand-out for the side this year.

Lochside Rovers Jamie Kerr Player of the Year Award – Daniel Sloss and Craig Easton

The Lochside Rovers player of the year has been re-named to remember Jamie Kerr and Jamie’s father John and his brother Jordan made the presentation to joint winners Daniel Sloss and Craig Easton. The youngsters have had a terrific 2017 and both were given a run out in the first team during the latter part of the season.

Oban Camanachd U17 Player of the Year Award – Daniel MacCuish

Daniel MacCuish was the recipient of the Oban Camanachd player of the year award. The talented Scotland U17 player has broken into the Oban Camanachd first team squad this season.

Oban Camanachd U14 Player of the Year Award – Ross Campbell

Ross Campbell was named Oban Camanachd U14 player of the year and his involvement this term has included playing for the U17s and breaking into the Lochside Rovers squad.

Oban Camanachd Special Award – David MacCuish, Scott Buchanan and

George Easton

A special award was made to David MacCuish, Scott Buchanan and George Easton who stepped down as youth coaches at the end of the season. The trio first lead Rockfield Primary School to MacKay Cup success before bringing silverware to the Oban Camanachd U14 and U17 squads. Their coaching and guidance has allowed a number of promising youngsters to flourish and Oban Camanachd can only benefit as the young guns progress to the first team squad.

Loyal Service Award – Iain MacMillan

There was a special loyal service award for Iain MacMillan who is proving a great servant to the club. As well as his overall contribution, Iain often mixed playing commitments with night shift work duties and he is deserving of such special recognition.

Unsung Heroine Award – Fiona Livingston

Every successful shinty club needs the help of their unsung heroes and heroines who work away unnoticed behind the scenes.

Oban Camanachd treasurer Fiona Livingston comes into that category and her tireless work over the years made her a popular choice for the unsung heroine award.

This was a well-attended occasion and a useful club fund raiser.

Compere Pat Steeman and event organisers Gareth Evans and Aidan MacIntyre were thanked for their efforts.