Mull lose out to Shawlands

After last week’s valiant effort at Bishopton (travelling with two players short, finishing the game with 11 and narrowly missing out on a victory) the boys from Mull were on their third away match in a row.

Arriving at Dumbreck to face Shawlands, a relatively strong Mull squad included a welcome return to the Carmichael brothers, Finlay and Patrick playing alongside each other. The opposition team sheet included Muileach Tony Haunschmidt, which was sure to add some spice to the fixture.

The first half saw Shawlands leading by 19-6. A well-drilled Shawlands took their chances well despite some valiant defence from Mull. Penalty conversions from Finlay Carmichael provided some hope for the Islanders however. Salen’s Calum Maceachran came coming closest to scoring, turned back feet from the try line.

Mull’s lack of substitutes and the long journey began to take its toll in the second half. The valiant defence continued with some incredible tackling but the speedy backs from the Southside managed three tries toward the end of the game – final score 38-6.

After facing three of the top four teams in the league away from home, Mull have a run of home games, starting with Moffat RFC this Saturday.