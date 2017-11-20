Martial arts with Iain Rodger

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

THE TOURNAMENT on November 4 in Lochgilphead was well attended by members from IKKU Oban, IKKU Lochgilp­head, IKKU Perth, Senshi Do Oban, Argyll Martial Arts, Oban, and Argyll Martial Arts, Inveraray.

The children taking part showed great determination and spirit and must all be congratulated for simply taking part. It’s not easy for these youngsters to perform in front of a large crowd and they all did it admirably.

Tournament organiser Iain Rodger said: ‘I was really impressed with the standard of competitors this year. The kids are getting better and better and, in particular, I must say a big well done to the kick boxers who adapted really well to the karate rules of fighting.

‘After the success of this event we are planning to hold another tournament in May next year to make this a six-monthly event instead of the usual yearly one’.

Fifteen-year-old Jodie Robertson of the Lochgilphead club took part in the junior and adult kata sections with great success.

Abbreviations: IKKU = Independent Kyokushin Karate Union (Caledonia Kyokushin); AMA = Argyll Martial Arts (Shukokai Karate); SDKB = Senshi Do Kick Boxing.

Placings were as follows: Junior kata (set patterns) up to 7th kyu;

1 James Snelgrove IKKU; 2 Campbell Shaw IKKU.

Junior kata 6th kyu +: 1 Jodie Robertson IKKU; 2 James Whitelaw AMA; 3 Conan Burns AMA.

Adult kata: 1 Paul Mackay IKKU; 2 Jodie Robertson IKKU; 3 Darryl McLaughlin IKKU.

8-10 yrs kumite (fighting) up to 7th kyu: 1 James Snelgrove IKKU; 2 Kuba Grabczynski IKKU; 3 Mina Ritchie IKKU.

8-10 yrs kumite 6th kyu +: 1 Cody McCulloch SDKB; 2 Hugh Ross AMA; 3 Billy Bratton SDKB.

11-13 yrs kumite 6th kyu +: 1 Darcy Curran IKKU; 2 Donald Robertson IKKU; 3 Gregor Warnock AMA.

14-15 yrs kumite 3rd kyu +: 1 Jodie Robertson IKKU; 2 Robbie Bratton SDKB; 3 Finlay Lawson AMA

The most spirited fighter award went to young Henley McCulloch from SDKB.

Kyokushinkai Karate

The club members are working towards their next grading which take place on December 16 and 17. All those attempting black belt grades will be at the Oban dojo on the 16th. In addition to local boy Darryl McLaughlin, there will be others from around Scotland attempting to gain the coveted black belt that day. Club coach Iain Rodger is the IKKU national grading examiner for Scotland and assistant national grading examiner for the UK.

Anyone requiring more information on this style of

karate should contact Iain Rodger on 07584 166542 or iain@ikku.co.uk.

Kickboxing

For club details contact Wullie Rodger on shihanwill@gmail.com or 07588 513618.

BJJ

The club attended a prestigious competition at Meadowbank Stadium last weekend with great success. Full details will be in the next report.

Anyone looking for more information about BJJ and MMA classes should contact club coach Iain (Coogie) Potter on coogiepots@gmail.com.

Shukokai Karate

The Argyll Martial Arts club held their latest grading last week. This saw the club gain three new black belts. Sam Barker, Archie McColl-Smith, and Finlay Lawson all completed the tough two-hour test last week. All three boys have trained between six and eight years to reach this high rank.

Head coach Kenny Gray said: ‘We would like to wish them all the best for their future in the martial arts world.’

Many other students completed gradings at a lower level with everyone passing with flying colours. The club will continue to train weekly up to Christmas when they will have a short break.

Beginners are always welcome at the club and anyone thinking of taking up this martial art should contact Kenny Gray on kenni.gray@btinternet.com.