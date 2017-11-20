We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The line-up for the third Killin Music Festival has been announced, with headline acts Blazin’ Fiddles, Peatbog Faeries and Aly Bain and Phil Cunningham.

Killin Music Festival is a three-day annual event which takes place the third weekend in June each year, featuring traditional and folk music alongside emerging artists.

The weekend of June 15-17 is centred round the Perthshire village’s McLaren Hall, with free events in the session tent, kids crafts, a pipe band parade and an open stage for emerging talent hosted by Liz Clark.

The event is quickly gaining a reputation for itself and is nominated for Event of the Year at the 2017 MG Alba Trad Awards, which take place in Paisley on December 2 to aid their nomination as City of Culture 2021.

