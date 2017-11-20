Argyll youngster receives Sporting Achievement of the Year Award

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

An Argyll youngster has been given the Sporting Achievement of the Year award for his commitment to orienteering.

Louis MacMillan of Loch Eck Orienteers, who competes in the under-17 age group, represented his country at this year’s World Schools Orienteering Championships in Italy.

In order to make up the shortfall and fund this trip, Louis busked with his bagpipes.

Most weekends the Loch Eck teenager travels long distances to attend events throughout Scotland.

As well as this, he has had to juggle school work on longer trips when he competes in England, for example.

The piper also used his musical talents to lead the Scottish schools orienteering team in Italy, playing both at the opening ceremony in Palermo and at the cultural evening.

He also played at the prize-giving at the Scottish Six Days event.

Loch Eck is the orienteering club for Argyll. The club covers the whole of Argyll, but the majority of members hail from the Lorn and Oban area.

For more information, visit www.ecko.org.uk