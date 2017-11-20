Ardnamurchan High pupils raise funds for Nepal trip
Want to read more?
Subscribe Now
We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.
Already a subscriber? Login here
Ardnamurchan High School pupils Anna, Rebecca, Nathan and Ben had their own stall at the recent school craft fair to raise funds for their ‘Word Challenge’ expedition to Nepal next year.