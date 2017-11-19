Votes needed to save Hebrides bumblebee

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

An ambitious project in the Outer Hebrides to save the great yellow bumblebee – which some experts believe is the UK’s most endangered bumblebee – is to be launched if the Bumblebee Conservation Trust wins an online vote.

The charity’s ‘Help find our bumblebees. Where’s Bombus?’ project needs votes to be entered into the finals of the Aviva Community Fund, where it could potentially win £25,000. Voting is open to anyone and runs to November 21, and votes can be cast via Aviva Community Fund’s website.

Success would enable the Bumblebee Conservation Trust to expand its work for the declining great yellow bumblebee (bombus distinguendus), and to deliver a programme of awareness-raising and training events about bumblebees, in the Outer Hebrides next year.

‘Bumblebees are in decline, and the situation is serious. Did you know that one in every three mouthfuls of food you eat has been pollinated by a bee or similar pollinating insect? That’s a lot of our food!’ said Katy Malone, Bumblebee Conservation Trust’s Scotland conservation officer.

‘We want to increase awareness and train local people in the Outer Hebrides to look for and record our bumblebees – in particular the Great yellow bumblebee.’

Once found all over the UK, the great yellow bumblebee has suffered a massive decline. Today the species is only found in a few clusters in the remote north and west of Scotland – on the north coast and some of the islands. Its range is now restricted to machair and other flower-rich areas in the Orkneys, Scottish islands, Caithness and Sutherland.

The project will focus on the islands of Lewis, Harris, North and South Uist, Barra and Eriskay.

A festival of bees and wildflowers will also be held to recruit people of all ages from local communities to become the next generation of entomologists.

Funding from the Aviva Community Fund competition would allow the Trust to help volunteers set up BeeWalk surveys – a national bumblebee monitoring scheme – on the islands. The Outer Hebrides is a key area of the UK where more volunteer BeeWalkers are needed.

If you would like to know more or to become involved, please contact Katy Malone on 075544 14052 or email katy.malone@ bumblebeeconservation.org.

PIC:

Great yellow bumblebee. NO F47 Great Bee 01. Photo: Gordon Mackie.