Joy spreads a little birthday cheer in aid of Hope Kitchen

A Benderloch woman celebrated her 60th birthday by asking guests to donate to an Oban food bank.

Instead of buying her presents, Joy Cameron asked her friends and family to help out the Hope Kitchen.

Joy said: ‘I have everything I could ever need, so as my cousin, Beth Campbell, works at Hope Kitchen we hatched a plan to support their work in making Christmas a little more enjoyable for some vulnerable people in Benderloch and surrounds.

‘The 100+ party goers didn’t need any encouragement and brought a vast range of biscuits, toiletries, hats and scarves and other extras to make sure that no-one in our area is forgotten at this time of year.’

Hope Kitchen, which moved premises a couple of months ago, is looking to add another member of staff.

‘We are keen to develop the work we are doing,’ manager Lorraine King said. ‘For this we need more staff.’

‘We are asking if you could please vote for us in the Aviva Community Fund to help us.

‘It only takes a minute to register with them and then you have 10 votes to use. We would really appreciate any of your votes.’

To vote for Hope, visit www.community-fund.aviva.co.uk/voting/project/view/17-5115