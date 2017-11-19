Deal reached to save jobs on Lewis

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Western Isles politicians have welcomed the news that the BiFab plant at Arnish on the Isle of Lewis has been saved.

MSP Alasdair Allan has expressed the sense of relief on Lewis, after a Scottish Government-brokered deal was reached yesterday (Saturday) to prevent BiFab Ltd from going into administration.

The deal will see BiFab and its contractors reach an agreement to ensure that work continues at the Arnish yard as well as the company’s bases in Fife.

The news comes after days of talks held by the Scottish Government, and after a direct appeal to the companies concerned from the First Minister.

Dr Allan commented: ‘In recent days, many families in Lewis have had real cause to worry about their jobs and livelihoods. So this announcement that a deal has been reached represents the best possible news. BiFab is not going into administration, and the current contracts at Arnish will be completed.

‘I want to pay tribute to the commitment of the highly skilled workforce at Arnish, and the constructive attitude they have taken throughout this difficult time. Reaching a deal between the various commercial interests involved has required days of negotiation.

‘The intervention of the First Minister, who came back early from engagements in Germany to take part in the talks herself, was, I believe, a decisive factor, but I would also like to thank my ministerial colleagues Keith Brown and Paul Wheelhouse for the many hours they have devoted to this issue.

‘I also want to recognise the contribution made by the unions, some of whom I had a chance to meet with outside Holyrood this week, and by the different companies involved in the initial dispute, who have moved a long way to reach this agreement.

‘The emphasis now will be on ensuring that Arnish receives new orders in the future, something which I believe it is well placed to do, given the growing market in the renewables sector for the work that it does.

‘This news, meanwhile, will represent a great Christmas present for the Isle of Lewis.’

His sentiments were echoed by MP Angus Brendan MacNeil, who said he was ‘delighted’ that the threat to Burntisland Fabrications (BiFab) has been lifted.

Mr MacNeil said: ‘Yesterday, I said that I was heartened that Nicola Sturgeon, First Minister of Scotlan,d had made this a priority and I am delighted that the hard work of the Scottish Government, together with interested companies, has resulted in a positive outcome.

‘When I visited the Arnish Yard there was a determination from management and the GMB Union to find a solution.

‘This is absolutely fantastic news and will be a huge relief for the Arnish workforce and their families.’