Zumbathon to raise cash for two Oban charities
Want to read more?
Subscribe Now
We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.
Already a subscriber? Login here
A charity ‘Zumbathon’ is raising money for the Hope Kitchen and Homestart Lorn at the end of the Oban Winter Festival.
The 90 -minute work out to Latin American music will be led by four local instructors Magdalena Sadlik, Deslyn Mothae-Hall, Karen Banaghan and Sam Ford.
The event will place on Sunday November 26 from 2.30-4pm in Oban’s Corran Halls and all proceeds from the £8 tickets go to these two local charities.