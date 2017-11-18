Zumbathon to raise cash for two Oban charities

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A charity ‘Zumbathon’ is raising money for the Hope Kitchen and Homestart Lorn at the end of the Oban Winter Festival.

The 90 -minute work out to Latin American music will be led by four local instructors Magdalena Sadlik, Deslyn Mothae-Hall, Karen Banaghan and Sam Ford.

The event will place on Sunday November 26 from 2.30-4pm in Oban’s Corran Halls and all proceeds from the £8 tickets go to these two local charities.