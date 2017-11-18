Roll up for Oban’s Got Talent

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A charity Oban’s Got Talent contest hopes to find a star next month with contenders invited to sign up.

The competition, run by the Dunstaffnage hotel and restaurant The Wide Mouthed Frog, boasts a first prize of a two-hour recording session in a Glasgow studio, with all travel and accommodation provided. The judges will come from STV, The Oban Times and Oban FM.

Last year The Wide Mouthed Frog held a charity event for Alzheimer’s Research UK and raised £1,800, but this year the Dunstaffnage business is throwing its efforts into fundraising for the Macmillan Cancer Relief.

Co-owner Rick Gothard said: ‘We hope to find a star with Oban’s Got Talent. However, we do need entrants to take part.

‘Spaces are limited to 20 competitors, because it is a one-night-only event. Although we love the wee ones, unfortunately we have to put an age restriction of 18 as the minimum age to enter.

‘A full professional PA and lighting system is being used for this event. Entry and entrance is free, but we will be running raffles throughout the night, with all proceeds going to Macmillan.’

To enter, contact Rick on 01631 567005.