Oban High youngsters earn Duke of Edinburgh awards

Oban High School pupils received their Duke of Edinburgh bronze and silver awards last week. A total of 33 bronze and 12 silver awards were presented at the ceremony on November 7. Oban High School said it puts forward around 40 per cent of all DofE awards across the whole of Argyll and Bute.

NO_T46_Oban High School DofE_01_Bronze award winners

NO_T46_Oban High School DofE_01_Silver award winners