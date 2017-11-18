Loopallu set for 2018 return

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Organisers say they are ‘genuinely humbled’ that Loopallu music festival will be returning next year, after concerns that the 2017 festival would be the last.

Preparations have now begun for the staging of the Ullapool festival on September 28 to 29, 2018.

In a statement, festival organisers said: ‘We don’t know what to say. We thought that was it, but no, it seems like [festival-goers] have different ideas.

‘When we first started Loopallu it was with the aim to give the community a last lift in the season before the long, quiet winter months. We also knew we would stand a better chance of the village embracing the festival if it wasn’t displacing existing trade. Thirteen years is a long time.’

Limited accommodation and the worry of future attendance numbers at the festival were the main reasons why many thought 2017 would be the last festival.

‘We are genuinely humbled, and indeed overwhelmed by what our event means to everyone. So as long as you want to keep coming, we will try and keep putting it on,’ added organisers.

Tickets are now on sale online.