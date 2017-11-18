Islay Letter with Hugh Smith week 46

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Dunyvaig Castle

A group of distinguished archaeologists and historians from some of our leading universities were joined by representatives from Historic Environment Scotland and the Society of Antiquaries at academic workshops hosted by Islay Heritage, the recently formed and community-based organisation tasked to furthering knowledge of the island’s past.

Also participating in the workshops, held at Lagavulin Distillery and the St Columba Gaelic Centre, were local historians and heritage trustees who were given an insight into the Dunyvaig Project which will focus on Dùn Naomhaig Castle, once the naval fortress for the powerful MacDonalds, Lords of the Isles.

The ruined castle, overlooking Lagavulin Bay on the north-east coast of the island, has had a checkered history and aspects of this sometimes turbulent past is under scrutiny by the project members.

Should permission be granted, and it must be borne in mind that the castle is a scheduled monument, it is hoped that some excavations could be carried out at the site and surrounding area. These would likely take place in the summer of next year and will be regarded as a major research project in which participation by both locals and visitors to the island will be encouraged.

The workshops and future Dunyvaig plans have been made possible thanks to a generous donation to the Islay Heritage body by the Lagavulin Distillery 200th anniversary fund.

It is also planned that that a collection of images, stories, poems and songs connected to the historic site will be collated as part of the project. One of the best known Gaelic songs featuring one aspect of the castle’s history is ‘Birlinn Cholla Chiotaich’, penned by local bard Duncan Johnston, who spent his boyhood at nearby Druim an Torrain.

Although Dùn Naomhaig is today a slowly crumbling ruin, it was once the scene of much bloodshed, intrigue and treachery.

It was often attacked and besieged and was subjected to many changes of ownership. It was even owned for a time by the Covenanters before it became the property of Sir Hugh Campbell of Cawdor. He was the last owner to occupy the castle as in 1677 he vacated the premises to take up residence at Islay House, his imposing mansion house at Bridgend and now a luxury

hotel.

Rave reviews

Islay’s Theatre of Drama, a first for the island, received rave reviews from those who attended the five-day whisky symposium, which attracted enthusiasts from as far afield as South America and Eastern Europe.

Directing the operations was Rachel MacNeill, who ensured that the 20-strong core group in attendance was fully engaged in a varied and imaginative programme.

Visits to six of the island’s eight distilleries gave the participants a hands-on experience of the industry, and one of the highlights was a was a whisky master class from Jim MacEwan, formerly master distiller at Bruichladdich and now production director at the island’s latest distillery at Ardnahoe.

Extolling the virtues of barley was Dr Steve Hoad, of Scotland’s Rural College, and the benefits of peat use in whisky making was botanist James Donaldson’s subject.

The cooper’s art and skill was the focus of the talk by Speyside Cooperage manager Andrew Russell, and this event included a visit to Warehouse No 1 at Bowmore Distillery, followed by a special dinner at the Bridgend Hotel.

The company manufacturing and installing the stills at the Ardnahoe development spoke on their construction methods, and no whisky event would be complete without a nosing and tasting session.

This was masterminded by John Lamond, who sharpened the taste buds of those attending the dinner dance at Bowmore which brought the curtain

down on a highly successful symposium.

Tune book launch

The tune book compiled in memory of and as a tribute to local musician and composer Fraser Shaw, who died in 2015, will be officially launched on Saturday at a gig at the Bruichladdich hall, which will feature performers taking part in the 2017 Islay Sessions.

Entitled ‘MacÌle – the Music of Fraser Shaw’, it contains 30 original compositions, along with pipe settings, anecdotes, tributes and photographs.

Proceeds from the book sales will go to the MS Therapy Centre at Lochgilphead as it was multiple sclerosis, leading to progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy, that tragically cut short the life of this talented and personable musician who was among the founding members of the

Islay Sessions.

Hugh Smith, 4 Flora Street, Bowmore, Islay PA43 7JX. Tel: 01496 810 658