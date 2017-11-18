Fred Morrison’s tour stops by Oban

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Fred Morrison’s Scottish winter tour comes to Oban’s Argyllshire Gathering Hall on Thursday December 7, after performances on North Uist, South Uist and Barra.

The musician, who recently won the interceltic trophy in Brittany for the 9th time, will play the Highland, uilleann and Reel pipes and whistle, and will be including many new pieces in his concert set, which will be featured in his forthcoming album due in 2018.

Fred’s mix of heart-warming music and engaging stories make for a perfect recipe for a Winter’s evening, his promoter said.

He will be performing at the Carinish Hall in North Uist on Friday November 17, St Peter’s Hall on South Uist on Saturday November 18 and Castlebay in Barra on Sunday November 19.