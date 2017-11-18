Friend of Oban woman hurt in USA issues appeal for help

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A friend of Agnes MacKechnie, the Oban woman injured in a hit-and-run accident in the USA, has issued an appeal for people to help the family financially.

Agnes’s son Gavin messaged The Oban Times today (Saturday November 18) to highlight a Gofundme page set up by his sister Karen’s best friend, Shona Walllace, to assist the family with its increasing financial plight.

Shona’s appeal states: ‘Agnes was mown down in a hit-and-run after a Halloween party on a once in a lifetime trip to the USA.

‘The incident left her with a fractured skull, neck, both arms, both legs, a torn liver, heart surgery, knocked out teeth and many more cuts and bruises.

‘Whilst her insurance covers all medical bills, it does not cover any loss of earnings.

‘She is very strong and recovering well but will not be allowed to fly home for at least another couple of weeks.

‘David [her husband] is constantly at her side but unfortunately the bills are mounting up while they are there.

‘I’m trying to raise some money to help out with what they’re going to be faced with when they’re home.

‘We live in an amazing community so I’m really hoping some of you will be able to spare even a couple of pounds so Agnes can concentrate on getting better without the financial worry!!’

To donate to the appeal, go to https://www.gofundme.com/help-agnes-and-david-mackechnie