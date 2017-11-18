Dunbeg Community Council opposes new houses without infrastructure

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Infrastructure in Dunbeg was the main topic of conversation at the village’s community council meeting on Monday this week.

Dunbeg Community Council has already launched a petition opposing plans to build 300 affordable homes in the village without proper infrastructure being put in place.

Members of the community council are in the process of going door-to-door to ask members of the public for their opinions.

An application was submitted in April of this year to extend the village. Link Group plans to build 600 houses between Dunbeg and Ganavan.

Before this is done, the petition is asking for new access into the village such as a roundabout to be put place on the A85 junction, a new school, as well as play parks and recreational areas or community facilities.

Speaking about the 300 dwellings that would be built in Dunbeg, community council chairman Sean MacIntyre asked if Dunbeg primary school could accommodate for an extra 300 houses.

However, Argyll and Bute Councillor Kieron Green said he would wait for a report to be issued at the parent council before he could answer.

Community councillor Marion Power mentioned the school, the junction, as well as a lack of community facilities being an issue.

She added: ‘We have one shop, one hairdresser, one play park, and you are doubling the size of the village – that’s not good.’

Another issue highlighted at the meeting was the lack of lighting on the main road bus stop.

Ms Power said: ‘It’s tragic for someone to be crying because they are scared to cross the road. I think it’s time we were trying to do something – it’s pitch black. It just needs a light – that’s all it needs.’

Argyll and Bute Councillor Elaine Robertson said: ‘This is really quite distressing because it’s been reported in the past.’

Councillor Kieron Green said he would ask the council to carry out a risk assessment of the area. If problems are found, the council can flag them up to Transport Scotland.

A spokesperson for Transport Scotland said: ‘We are currently looking to see what can be done to improve access to the bus stops at the junction as part of the on-going road safety study on the A85 between Connel and Oban.’