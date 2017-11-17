Your old and foreign coins could help cancer charity

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A woman from Oban is seeking old and foreign coins in aid of a charity that helps children suffering from cancer.

Margaret Ayling is raising money on behalf of Clic Sargent – a charity that is very close to her heart – by collecting unused currency.

‘My son is a cancer survivor,’ she told The Oban Times when she brought in the buckets that weighed a total of 35 kilograms on Wednesday.

‘He went through it 14 years ago and was very ill.

‘To mark 10 years of being cancer free, he cycled to Paris from London and raised £5,500.’

Margaret is now seeking the unused coins that are lying under the couch.

‘If anyone has old or foreign coins,’ she said, ‘we as a charity can take them from you. The foreign coins go to a company who only take them from charities.

‘It’s something that is free money for charities. So if you have old or foreign coins, let us take them off you.’

‘If you have old coins, phone Margaret on 07796 333876.