News in brief from around Argyll week 46

Kirk is all set for tree festival

There are just over two weeks to go until the St Conan’s Christmas tree festival.

The eagerly anticipated festival takes place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, December 1, 2 and 3, from 1.30pm to 6pm but with an earlier 10am opening on the Saturday.

Those exhibiting trees can set them up on Thursday November 30 between 1pm and 7pm and the Friday between 9am and noon.

Name cards should be no bigger than A4 and short advertising or information notes may be included.

Trees can be taken away from 9am on Monday December 4 onwards.

Argyll is picture perfect

The scenery and people of Argyll and Bute have received glowing reviews following the BBC Scotland series, The Country Council.

Viewing figures have been high, with each episode drawing in an average of 24 per cent of viewers across the television network. This figure does not take into account the people who watch the programme through catch-up TV.

Social media and word-of-mouth feedback has recognised the appeal of the area and the dedication of the people working to support communities.

The series followed staff from Argyll and Bute Council and its partner agencies as they went about their daily duties.

Museums’ Scots Gaelic Plan published

The National Museums of Scotland’s Scots Gaelic Plan has been published.

The five-year plan designed after public consultation is complete and has been approved by the Board of Scots Gaelic and Scottish Parliament.

The new plan will support the National Museums to contribute to preserving the Scots Gaelic.

Public to have a say on funding

Argyll and Bute Council officially launched its Supporting Communities Fund on Monday November 13, with a distinctly digital change.

The fund is open to community groups and third sector organisations including community councils and parent councils. Members of the public will have the final say on which projects receive funding through a vote in April 2018.

A website has been created specifically for the fund: www.abpb.co.uk. Groups can apply for up to £2,500 per project and details of what can be funded are available on the website.

You do not need to register on the website to view the ideas. Those who register will be notified by email when the voting opens up next year.

New-look service to bring benefits

Changes to an Argyll and Bute Council service hope to deliver benefits and improvements to residents.

Housing is now part of Planning and Regulatory Services and means major plans for housing will be developed and delivered alongside planning strategies, such as the Local Development Plan, which sets out a vision for the next 20 years.

Workshops celebrate language and culture

A series of events celebrating languages and cultures across Scotland will take place simultaneously on Saturday November 18 in locations across the country, including Oban, as part of the UK’s annual Being Human Festival.

These events aim to make visible the hidden richness and diversity of languages and cultures in Scottish society. Events include local workshops, exhibitions, readings, storytelling, film-screenings and demonstrations.

The annual Being Human Festival highlights the ways in which the humanities can inspire and enrich our everyday lives, help us to understand ourselves, our relationships with others, and the challenges we face in a changing world.

