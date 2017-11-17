Nevis Centre set to see muscles flexed for strongman event

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A great afternoon’s comepetition awaits this coming Saturday (November 18) afternoon at the Nevis Centre in Fort William, with the staging of the annual Scotland’s Strongest Team strongman event.

Organised by the town’s own well-known strongman competition competitor, Stuart Whyte, the event will feature six teams of two with competitors coming from as far afield as Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow to take part.

The event will see the six teams take part in various contests in the under 105Kgs class and as well as this to enjoy, there will also be a strong woman event, including an appearance by current Scotland’s Strongest Woman title holder, Lisa Livingstone.

This is the fourth year Fort William has hosted a major strongman event in memory of one of the sport’s other local enthusiasts, Mark Haldenby.

‘The last three annual events have been held in memory of Mark, who sadly passed away a couple of years ago. This year, all the money raised will go towards the fund-raising efforts to help another local guy, Gary Campbell, with his treatment for MS,’ Stuart explained.

And with a recent cracking personal performance in a European strongman championships in Glasgow, Stuart is hoping he and his team-mate at Saturday’s show will be up there on the winners’ podium at the end.

‘It should be a great day, raising money for a very good local cause. Entry will be free but donations will be very gratefully received,’ added Stuart.

‘And as well as the strongman and strong woman events, there will be ‘strength’ activities for the younger fans who come along for a bit of fun. And the event will be opened by the Ben Nevis All-stars cheer-leading squad as well.

‘Hopefully lots of people will turn out to support the event and all those taking part and it should be a great day with the chance to see some of Scotland’s top strongman and women athletes in action.’