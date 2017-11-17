Mull and Iona Community Trust celebrates 20th birthday

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Mull and Iona Community Trust (MICT) gathered to celebrate its 20th birthday at An Roth on Monday.

The organisation was formed in 1997 to lead developments and improve the quality of life for the residents of Mull and Iona. A birthday presentation looked back at ‘MICT through the years’ and highlighted projects MICT has been involved in.

MICT has distributed around £50,000 to other island community groups through the MESS funds, with profits generated by the three Island Castaways charity shops. Mull Eagle Watch has also donated around £55,000 to local causes and another MICT project, Garmony Hydro, has provided £57,000 to the Waterfall Fund to support transformational projects.

Ranger Jan Dunlop spoke about the Mull and Iona Ranger Service’s many partnerships, including Friends of Calgary Bay and the National Trust for Scotland and Scottish Natural Heritage which, since 2011, has allowed a second ranger to be employed on the islands.

General manager Moray Finch said: ‘The tremendous achievements of the past 20 years would not have been possible without the determination and efforts of so many volunteers, directors and staff over that time. We face many challenges on the islands but we are confident that even more can be achieved in the next 20 years.’

Current projects include a childcare facility, purchase of a 200-hectare forest, more affordable housing, a pontoon facilities building at Ulva Ferry, Tobermory Light Industrial Park, long-distance paths, expansion of the network of public access defibrillators and it is hoped to take on new tourism infrastructure projects in 2018.