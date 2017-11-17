Kinloch pupils raise funds for village defibrilators

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Kinlochleven High School pupils donned their aprons and took part in a huge bake sale last week to help fund the village’s new defibrilators.

The team of pupils baked and sold cakes and cookies both at their school and at the Ballachulish Co-op On Friday November 10, raising a total of £184.44. That money will be given to the Kinlochleven Community First Responders who are working with Lucky2BHere, raising more than £3,000 in total so far.

The main role of Lucky2BHere is to place defibrillators and deliver emergency life support training to communities throughout Scotland. As a result of all this hard work, Kinlochleven is to get three defibrillators for the village.

Kinlochleven High School head teacher, Rebecca Machin, said: ‘Congratulations and a huge thank you to S6 pupils who organised the event and all of the bakers, buyers and sellers of cake and cookies.

‘In particular, to the four S6 pupils who stood in the freezing cold outside the Ballachulish Co-op and did a fabulous job and to the staff who very kindly let them stand in the porch, out of the rain.’

The defibrilator handover and training will be on Thursday November 30 at 6.30pm in the Leven Centre and will be a two hour training session. All are welcome to come along and learn some basic life saving skills. Refreshments will be available.