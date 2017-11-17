Killin’s young and old step out for Pudsy

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Killin’s young and old took part in a sponsored walk last week to raise money for Children in Need.

Residents of the Falls of Dochart retirement home and the community helped to raise around £500 for the charity on Wednesday 15.

The Killin Nursery and The Killin Primary School also took part in the walk walk from the Dochart Bridge to the retirement home.