Killin’s young and old step out for Pudsy
Killin’s young and old took part in a sponsored walk last week to raise money for Children in Need.
Residents of the Falls of Dochart retirement home and the community helped to raise around £500 for the charity on Wednesday 15.
The Killin Nursery and The Killin Primary School also took part in the walk walk from the Dochart Bridge to the retirement home.