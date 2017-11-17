Glasgow Letter with Robert Robertson week 46

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Modus smash their debut gig

There’s a new band on the trad scene who fuse folk music with electronic dance – a genre they call ‘underground trad’.

On Sunday November 12, Modus played their first public gig in the Hug and Pint on Great Western Road. I may be biased in that the piper, Ewan Duncan, is my flat-mate but I can genuinely say I was taken aback by the quality of sound and the musical togetherness of a band making only their first appearance.

Modus consists of Ewan on pipes, Siobhan Anderson on fiddle, Jo McDowell on drums and Tim Mills on keyboard. They are well worth hearing as soon as you can.

Tiree Gathering fast approaches

Tonight, Thursday November 16, is going to be a cracker in the Partick Burgh Halls.

Myself, Norman MacKinnon, Kim Carnie and Gordon, Alan and Kyle Rowan, will all be taking to the stage under the chairmanship of my fellow Oban Times columnist Angus MacPhail.

The sold-out dance will be held the following evening at 9pm in the Glasgow University Union – to the music of Trail West.

Glasgow Skye Association dinner

Anyone attending the Glasgow Skye Association dinner (on Thursday November 30 at 7pm in the Glasgow University Union) should contact the association secretary, Karen Campbell, on 01786 832278 before Monday November 27 at the latest in order to place meal choices.

What’s on

Friday November 17: Clydebank and District Highland Association ceilidh in the Napier Hall, Old Kilpatrick at 7.30pm.

Saturday November 18: Glasgow Islay Association quiz night at 7.30pm in the Partickhill Bowling Club.

Thursday November 23: Comunn An Taobh An Iar haggis supper at 7.30pm in the Ellangowan Social Club.

Thursday November 23: Farpais Phiobaireachd (piping competition) in the Park Bar hosted by Glasgow University’s Ossianic Society at 8pm.

Friday November 24: Helensburgh and District Highland Association dance at 8pm in the Commodore Hotel.

Friday November 24: Glasgow Uist and Barra annual dinner and dance in the Glynnhill Hotel at 7.30pm.

Saturday November 25: Coll Association annual buffet and ceilidh in the National Piping Centre at 7pm.

Tuesday November 28: Glasgow Skye Association special meeting at 7.30pm in the Woodside Halls.

Thursday November 30: Glasgow Skye Association Annual Dinner at 7pm in the Glasgow University Union.

Friday December 1: Glasgow Skye Association annual gathering concert in the Glasgow University Union at 7.30pm and dance at 10.30pm

Friday December 8: Clydebank and District Highland Association ceilidh in the Napier Hall at 7.30pm.

Saturday December 2: Glasgow Skye Association children’s party at 2.30pm in the Rensfield Centre, Blythswood Hall.

Pub scene

Islay Inn.

Friday November 17: Crooked Reel.

Saturday November 18: Parting Glass.

Park Bar.

Friday November 17: Robert Robertson.

Saturday November 18: Gunna Sound.

Sunday November 19: Gunna Sound.