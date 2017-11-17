Fraser Shaw tunebook released to aid MS care

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The Fraser Shaw Trust are delighted to announce that Fraser’s much anticipated tune book will be launched at Islay Sessions, a festival which he played an integral role in setting up.

Mac Ìle: The Music of Fraser Shaw will contain 30 original compositions with chords, 10 pipe settings, stories, tributes and photographs.

The Fraser Shaw Trust was set up in memory of ‘a much loved guy and wonderful musician’ from Islay who passed away in May 2015 after battling with MS and eventually PML, a viral disease which destroys brain tissue.

A few years prior to this, Fraser had it in mind to release a book of his own compositions, the proceeds of which would go towards the MS Care Centre in Lochilphead, Scotland. Unfortunately, due to his health, this never came to fruition.

After Fraser’s passing in May 2015, a group of friends and family started a Trust in his honour. The trust will raise funds for MS charities, particularly in Argyll, through a range of projects celebrating Fraser and his music including festivals, concerts, recordings, whisky tastings, and the release of his tunebook. Proceeds of the tunebook go directly towards the MS Care Centre in Lochgilphead.

Lori and Innes Watson have been hard at work putting it all together, and can’t wait to

share it with the world. They said: ‘We’d like to thank everyone involved in bringing the book to completion: for your advice, images, contributions, stories, revisions, proofreading, and encouragement.

‘This has been a very important project for us: both wonderful and painful in equal measure as we listened to recordings of Fraser playing his tunes for hours to finish the job we started together. We are very proud of him and his brilliant music and hope you enjoy learning and sharing his tunes, and the photos and stories too.

‘Fraser wanted to make this book to raise funds for the Lochgilphead MS Therapy Centre, so please support them by getting your copy and spreading the word to music players and learners, and appreciators of Fraser Shaw.’

Musician Fred Morrison said: ‘The tunes in this collection have a style of their own – a real identity – the hallmark of any great tunesmith. The tunes range from emotive and plaintive to rhythmical and driving, and they will be a joy to play for any instrumentalist. This is a wonderful legacy of Fraser – piper, musician and true gentleman.’

The launch will take place in Bruichladdich Hall, November 18, 8pm at the big Saturday night Islay Sessions concert.

A special thanks is given to Creative Scotland’s Tasgadh fund administered by Fèisean nan Gàidheal for supporting this project.

NO_T45_Fraser Shaw_01_Mac Ile cover

NO_T45_Fraser Shaw_02_Fraser Shaw and Innes Watson in 2012