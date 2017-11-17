Comhairle confirms support for BiFab workers on Lewis

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Following a recent meeting at Arnish with management, Comhairle nan Eilean Siar Leader Roddie Mackay has confirmed ongoing support for the company BiFab in seeking to retain their effective and hard working workforce.

The move ollows the news that Burntisland Fabrications, which operates the yard at Arnish, has confirmed it has filed its intention to go into administration as a result of ‘a challenging situation regarding its ongoing contracts.’

Leader Roddie Mackay said: ‘This is a very difficult time for all at BiFab and we remain highly concerned about the future of the company and the potential impacts on individuals and their families.

‘It is frustrating that despite the loyalty of the workers and their ability in this particular contract to deliver on time and on budget that the company faces these major challenges.

‘The Comhairle has written to the Scottish Government looking for their best efforts in protecting Arnish, its skilled workforce and its strategic importance.

‘Any loss of jobs would a significant blow to the local economy and it is critical that the Government and other stakeholders in the supply chain to bring new money to the table to help sustain the company.

‘The Comhairle stands ready to support and assist where possible and appropriate.’

Earlier, Western Isles MSP Alasdair Allan spoke of the importance to the island economy of manufacturing jobs at the Arnish yard, Isle of Lewis.

He said: This will be a distressing time for those employed at Arnish and their families.

‘The Arnish yard is renowned for the quality of what it makes and the quality of the workforce. Last night, I spoke to Paul Wheelhouse MSP, Minister for Business, Innovation and Energy, about this situation and impressed upon him the importance of these jobs to the island’s economy.’

Burntisland Fabricators, has two yards in Fife and one at Arnish on the Isle of Lewis. The firm builds large-scale equipment for the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as platforms for offshore wind turbines and tidal generators.

‘The Scottish Government has engaged in discussions with the company and I have been given an assurance that they stand determined to fully explore all options to save the company and the jobs that depend on it.

‘This will obviously be a very trying time for the workforce and I stand readily to offer them any assistance I can.’