What’s on in Lochaber

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The people behind the Kilmallie Christmas Lights Fund are hosting a switch-on ceremony on Friday November 17 and are inviting everyone along to watch the lights. The switch-on begins at 7pm outside the Kilmallie Community Centre. Teas, coffee and homebaking will also be on offer in centre. The fund is supported by STAR for Harris.

Gary Innes and his band play Astley Hall in Arisaig on Saturday (November 17) as part of his tour marking his new album Era. Evening starts at 7.30pm and there will be a full bar. Tickets are £10 for adults, £5 for under-14s and under-10s go free.

An afternoon of workshops, live music and shopping with small local businesses and artists will be held at the Railway Social Club, Inverlochy, on Saturday (November 18). Tickets are £5, with under-16s free.

Kilmallie Community Centre’s committee is appealing for volunteers to help with the restoration of Kilmallie Community Gardens on Saturday (November 18) from 10am to 1pm. Contact Sarah Kennedy on 07768 805040 for more information.

Lochaber Rotary Club is launching an illustrated book of children’s bedtime stories based in the Highlands. The book will be officially launched at 3pm on Saturday (November 18) in the Highland Bookshop and David will be there to sign and dedicate copies from 2.30pm. Phone 01397 705931 for more information.

Friends of Nevis’ autumn litter pick and curling ponds tidy up takes place on Sunday (November 19). Meet at the Ben Nevis Highland Centre (Woollen Mill) at 10.30am. Come for a couple of hours or whatever time you can spare before the finish at 3.30pm. Coffee, lunch and all equipment will be provided. Please wear appropriate clothing. Register beforehand if possible via friendsofnevis.co.uk or contact Susan at info@friendsofnevis.co.uk or on 701088, or call Joy on 772459.

Staff and volunteers from Lochaber Sensory Care for sight and hearing support will be visiting Abbeyfield Care Home in Ballachulish on Monday, November 20. From 10.30am until 12.30pm the Caol-based team will offer help and advice to residents and members of the local public who suffer from hearing loss or sight loss. The LSC representatives will also supply NHS hearing aid batteries and retube and maintain the hearing aids. No appointment required.

Lochaber Piping Society will hold its AGM in the Alexandra Hotel on Wednesday November 22 at 7.30pm. All welcome.

West Highland College UHI is hosting a lecture on Scottish whaling on Wednesday November 22. Arctic expert Eric MacVicar presents ‘The Inuit and the Whalers’, a lecture discussing the effects of 160 years of Scottish whalers in the Arctic waters around Greenland and Eastern Canada. This will be followed by a short film, ‘The Silent Snow. The lecture will start at 6.45pm and will finish at 8.15pm. Tickets are £7. To book, contact 01397 874874 or business.whc@uhi.ac.uk.

The Lochaber branch of Dyslexia Scotland will hold their next meeting on November 23 in the Kilmallie Free Church at 7pm. The meeting comes after the branch helped mark Dyslexia Awareness Week which ran from November 6 to 11.

A beetle drive in aid of Lochaber Senior Citizens will take place on Friday, November 24 at 7pm in the Nether Lochaber Village Hall. Tea, coffee and home baking will be on offer and there will be a raffle on the night.

Nether Lochaber Hall, Onich, hosts a craft fair on Saturday November 25 from 10am to 4pm in Nether Lochaber Hall, Onich. Cakes and jams, handmade cards, knitted and crocheted crafts and other wares will be available. Contact Berit for more information on 01397 705539.

Lochaber Environmental Group is holding its Annual General Meeting on Tuesday November 28 at Voluntary Action Lochaber, An Drochaid, Claggan, Fort William. The meeting will being at 7pm. This is an opportunity for members and non members to come along for a chat with the board and staff and hear about unusual local food developments. There will be tea, coffee and home-made cake available. The meeting will also feature talks on local food developments. Any questions, contact 01397 700090 or info@lochaberenviro.org.uk.

Kilmallie Community Centre will hold its AGM on Wednesday November 29, at the Kilmallie Community Centre, Corpach, at 6.30pm.

Lochaber Camanachd Club will hold its annual general meeting in the Bridge Cafe, Spean Bridge, on Friday December 1 at 7.30pm. This is a change of date from previously advertised.