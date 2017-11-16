‘Stateless’ isles schoolgirl confirmed as British citizen

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A Western Isles schoolgirl who was previously described as stateless has been confirmed as a British citizen.

The 14-year-old, who was born in Scotland, was denied a passport because she couldn’t find her mother’s birth certificate.

The Home Office refused her passport application, stating that it was unable to confirm she was a citizen.

Na h-Eileanan an Iar MP Angus B MacNeil raised the issue in Westminster, after describing the case as the ‘most callous’ he had experienced in his time as an MP.

His office explained that in 2005 the schoolgirl’s mother left her in the care of her father and paternal grandparents.

In 2015, the girl’s father died, and she is now cared for by her paternal grandparents, who have parental rights and responsibilities.

However, they were not in possession of her mother’s birth certificate.

Mr MacNeil said: ‘I am absolutely delighted that the Home Office has confirmed that this island schoolgirl is a British citizen.

‘When I raised this with Brandon Lewis MP, the Immigration Minister, he told me that he was looking at this case personally and he has kept to his word.

‘The family are now in the process of completing the passport application and they remain in contact with the Home Office, which is continuing to assist them with this process.

The girl’s grandparents said: ‘This has been a very long and stressful experience for us all.

‘We are delighted that our MP Angus MacNeil intervened on our behalf and continued to keep pressure on the Home Office and we want to publicly thank Mr MacNeil for all of his assistance.’

Mr MacNeil previously expressed his ‘utter disbelief’ that a girl born in Scotland was asked to apply to become a British citizen.

‘If the Home Office can’t confirm she is a British citizen,’ he had said, ‘then what is she? Stateless?’

Speaking at the time, a Home Office spokesman said: ‘Her Majesty’s Passport Office must be satisfied of an applicant’s nationality and identity before a passport will be issued.

‘In more complex cases, UK Visas and Immigration will provide further advice to help applicants either supply the evidence that will satisfy these checks or apply to register as a British citizen. We have been in touch with the family to discuss the available options.’