Skye health petition hearing postponed

A Scottish Parliament committee that was expected to consider a petition seeking an independent review into the redesign of healthcare services by NHS Highland in Skye, Lochalsh and Wester Ross, will now do so at a later date.

Due to a full agenda, the cross-party Public Petitions Committee decided to give the petition more time and deferred the item for a future meeting.

Under Holyrood rules, no committee can meet while there is formal business taking place in the main debating chamber.

Although not a member of the committee, Skye MSP Kate Forbes attended the meeting and intended to represent the concerns of her constituents.

Speaking afterwards, Ms Forbes said the committee made the right call in deferring the petition to a future business meeting.

‘The future of healthcare provision on Skye is a massive subject and certainly not one that a committee can do justice to in a mere four minutes,’ she said.

‘I will continue to follow the petition at Holyrood and hope to attend the next meeting.’

The petition was first considered in December 2015, and over seven Holyrood hearings the committee wrote to both NHS Highland and the Scottish Government on multiple occasions.