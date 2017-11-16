Police crackdown on deer poaching in the Highlands

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Wildlife crime officers in the Highlands and Islands have been carrying out anti-deer poaching patrols across the region to clampdown on this illegal activity.

Operation Moon is ongoing and will take place on the run up to Christmas and will include dedicated patrols in hot-spot areas of known deer poaching, visits to game dealers and targeting out of season and unauthorised shooting of deer.

This follows on from successful initiatives during the summer which resulted in one individual being charged and reported to the procurator fiscal for shooting deer out of season.

Deer poaching can be a profitable business, with the potential for venison to end up on the black market.

It is a crime that is usually committed during the night and poachers will often trespass on private land to get to the deer.

Police Scotland wildlife crime officer Constable Daniel Sutherland said: ‘Deer poaching is a national wildlife crime priority for Police Scotland.

‘Those involved in poaching are quite often involved in other areas of criminality and this is another avenue to target criminals and disrupt their activities.’

Any information relating to illegal deer poaching can be passed to Police Scotland on 101. Alternatively information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.