Oban Winter Festival starts tomorrow

Oban Winter Festival is here at last!

Oban’s fantastic, awarding-winning 10-days of fun to get everyone in

the mood for Christmas begins tomorrow and runs until November 26.

There is so much to see and do, join in, take the young ones along to, buy, taste and the chance to give to a good cause or two along the way.

What better way can there be to get into the festive spirit ahead of Christmas?

All the winter festival events are run by the community for the community and people from all aspects of life in the town get together to make it a success.

Or pick up a copy of the festival programme which is available from VisitScotland and at venues throughout the town.

And this year The Oban Times invites you to vote for the best-dressed Christmas shop window in Oban.

Visitors to this year’s Oban Winter Festival will be able to park free of charge in the town’s pay-and-display car parks.

Argyll and Bute Council is waiving charges from November 17 to 26.

The council said it is part of the its commitment to supporting the local economy.

Councillor Roddy McCuish said: ‘This is a great festive boost for the town.

‘By allowing people to use our off-street car parks free of charge again this year, we showing our support for the local community and the local economy.

‘From November 17 to 26, people can come to Oban, park free of charge in the pay-and-display car parks and enjoy everything the winter festival has to offer, as well as socialise and shop.

‘Winter festivals in our main towns are big draws and we’re committed to doing what we can to support them. Obviously to keep our roads and car parks in good condition we have to charge for parking but we are happy to waive charges to support local events.

‘It’s a tough financial time for many, especially in the run-up to Christmas, so we’re happy to make it as easy as possible for people to come into the town and take advantage of everything that’s on offer. Please come and enjoy Oban’s festive delights.’

Parking machines in the off-street car parks will be covered on November 16 for the duration of the festival. Signs will be put up to let people know. Charges will still apply to on-street parking.

This arrangement will be replicated in other towns to support their winter festivals.