Oban mourns after loss of Janice Alexander

Tributes have been paid to Janice Alexander, a beloved member of Oban High School and a stalwart of Oban Saints Youth Football Club, who has died this week after a long illness.

Oban High School head teacher Peter Bain, in his blog published on Wednesday, described her good humour both before and during her illness, and the shock of her death.

Mr Bain said: ‘Today was a day for tears as I learned that Janice Alexander, who works in our office, passed away this morning after battling a terminal illness for the past four years.

‘Janice has worked in our school for the past 14 years. She is a local girl, well known not just to those in the school but across the community.

‘Along with her husband Iain, they were stalwarts in developing Oban Saints Youth Football Club into a very successful organisation. Janice kept Iain, the club and a large part of my school office running smoothly and efficiently.

‘What made Janice such an appealing, lovely lady was her desire to be sociable, to chat, to have a laugh. If there was anyone you would enjoy working with beside, it would be Janice. She continued this same good humour (with a few ups and downs) throughout the past few years despite her illness.

‘The girls in the office who knew her far, far better than I, loved her. They worked with her every minute of the day and they socialised with her on numerous nights out and weekends away. The special bond that all these girls have with each other was pleasing to see each day and heartbreaking to witness today.’

The school closed early on Wednesday, and the news broken to staff in the assembly hall, Mr Bain said: ‘The whisperings in the audience and the spreading of the news ensured that before I even began to speak, the tears were flowing.

‘Our thoughts are with Iain, Janice’s husband, and her sons Stuart and Robert. Some were shocked and some were stunned by the news. Some of us, already knowing the extent of Janice’s illness, were still reeling regardless. Everyone was sad.

‘Today, having to look into the eyes of my colleagues, eyes already red with tears, and confirm that we have lost a wonderful friend and colleague, made this one of the saddest days I have endured.

‘Given the timing and of Janice’s interest in my bugle playing, I’ll finish with this observation: Last Post has sounded this evening and we must endure our loss. Reveille will usher in a new day tomorrow and the opportunity to celebrate and remember our friend.’