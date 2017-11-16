Oban golfer just misses European Tour card

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Oban’s rookie pro golfer Robert MacIntyre has just failed to secure a European Tour card.

Playing in the gruelling European Tour Qualifying School competition at La Lumine in Spain, left-hander Robert, who only turned pro a month ago, was just two shots off an automatic place on the prestigious tour.

However, 21-year-old Robert has earned himself a place on the Challenge Tour, the second-tier men’s professional golf tour in Europe.

The Glencruitten Golf Club man finished 11 under par after six competitive rounds with a total of 417.

Robert had been in an automatic qualifying place yesterday after a blistering five-under-par 66 but shot a level par 71 today (Thursday November 15) to finish just behind the top 25 qualifiers.

A spokesman for his management company tweeted: ‘A fantastic week @ETQSchool in Spain @LumineGolf has @robert1lefty just 2 shots short of @EuropeanTour card A superb effort after turning Pro one month ago and so many positives to take. Well played Bob.’

The Challenge Tour will still be a stern test for the young professional. This year’s tour included tournaments in countries as diverse as Portugal, Spain, Italy, the Czech Republic, Switzerland, Belgium, France, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland and the United Kingdom.

However, it also encompasses competitions in such far-flung destinations as Kenya, Turkey, Kazakhstan, China, Oman and the United Arab Emirates.

The Challenge Tour is operated by the PGA European Tour and world ranking points are awarded for high finishes in its events.

The Challenge Tour was introduced in 1986 and was initially called the Satellite Tour. The Order of Merit was introduced in 1989, with the top five players on it winning membership of the European Tour for the following season. The following year the tour was renamed the Challenge Tour.

Players who are successful on the Challenge Tour qualify for membership of the European Tour the following year. Fifteen players earn direct promotion to the European Tour. Players finishing 16 to 45 may also gain qualification for occasional low prize money European Tour events, but can improve their status through European Tour Qualifying School. Players who win three Challenge Tour events in a season are fast-tracked onto the main tour immediately and are exempt the following season.