Lochaber boxers raise funds for Gary’s fight with MS

Lochaber boxers got in the ring on Saturday to put on a show to raise funds for a campaign to send MS sufferer Gary Campbell to Mexico to receive ground-breaking treatment.

Boxing fans gathered at the Lochaber Phoenix Boxing Club gym in Fort William for an afternoon of sparring to raise money for Gary, who is trying to raise £50,000 for specialist Multiple Sclerosis treatment.

The event was organised by Gary’s cousin Ryan Watson and Lochaber Phoenix boxing coach Niall Clark, who are hoping to boost the fundraising total and raise awareness for Gary’s cause.

Ryan led the open day event as junior and senior boxers took to the ring to showcase training techniques and sparring at all levels to members of the public.

The highlight of the afternoon was a visit by Keir Hardie Boxing Club from Motherwell, who brought with them Stephen Black, a multiple Scottish champion and current two time GB Champion. Stephen took to the the ring with Lochaber’s own champion and member of the Scotland National Squad, Cameron Whyte.

Ryan himself also spent some time in the ring sparring with local boxers in the same weight category. Entry was free but donations were welcomed and raffle tickets on sale, raising a total of £370.