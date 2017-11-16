Liberty submit Fort factory plans to Highland Council

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Lochaber’s economy could be bolstered by more than £50 million a year if plans to build a new aluminium plant are approved by Highland councillors.

Liberty British Aluminum hopes to get the go-ahead to build a car wheels factory in Fort William as more than 130 documents were submitted to the Highland Council’s planning department for consideration last week.

New figures released show that the company has projected a £54.1 million GVA (gross value added) boost to the Lochaber economy each year once production begins, as well as the creation of a total of 679 jobs – 400 directly and 279 indirectly.

A spokesperson for Liberty said: ‘Our team has compiled a very detailed submission after extensive studies. We are grateful for the input of local people and really pleased with the numbers at the two consultation events, as well as the interest and support we experienced.’

Local MP Ian Blackford said: ‘I am delighted that planning permission has been applied for. The development is a major boost for the Lochaber economy and is a step towards the re-industrialisation of the Highlands as a whole.

‘Hundreds of new jobs will be created onsite and this will also benefit the wider Lochaber community, with new housing, investment in infrastructure and new skills being required in the area.’

Bosses of the multi-national giant behind the plans said that, if planning permission is granted, they see no major obstacles to the plant being up and running by 2020.

Lochaber MSP Kate Forbes added: ‘Liberty are certainly not hanging about in driving forward their plans to expand operations at the smelter. This expansion will have a phenomenal impact, with Lochaber leading the industrial comeback in Scotland.

‘My hope is that this brings new families into the area and, of course, we need to be ready with housing, better roads and training facilities. There are many Lochaber businesses doing a power of work and I hope that Liberty’s arrival will benefit other employers by acting as a catalyst for the new STEM centre, new housing and new investment in infrastructure.’

A decision on the application is expected by spring 2018.