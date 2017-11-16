Fort William hosts Highland Squash Championship

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Squash players and officials from across the Highlands travelled to Lochaber last weekend to take part in the Highlands and Islands Squash Association Championships, which was held at the Fort William Leisure Centre. Inverness squash players had a successful outing with Garry MacKay winning the championship ahead of fellow Invernessian, John Kynoch who finished as runner-up. The winner of the plate was Lewis Gibson, with Ian Black finishing runner-up, both members of Lochaber Squash Club.