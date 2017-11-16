Fort restaurant worker admonished by sheriff

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A Fort William man who had never been in trouble with the law previously, was admonished by a sheriff after pleading guilty to a charge of threatening and abusive behaviour outside an Indian restaurant.

Fort William Sheriff Court last week heard how Cameron Jordan, 18, of the town’s Kincardine Place, had committed the offence on July 28 this year, outside the Tandoori Spice restaurant in the town’s High Street.

Fiscal Depute Robert Weir told Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald that both Jordan and his then girlfriend had been drinking prior to getting into a row which was eventually reported to the police.

When officers detained Jordan, said Mr Weir, he had been co-operative and admitted his conduct straight away.

Defence agent Stephen Kennedy said his client, who works in a restaurant, was a young man with no previous convictions and that this was his first time in court.

‘He has never been involved with the police before,’ said Mr Kennedy, who explained that while his client had been drinking in a local pub with his partner, he had become involved in some verbal abuse with another patron.

‘My client chose to leave the pub at that point to get away from the situation. His now ex-girlfriend also left and the two walked along the street and it was at a point just outside the Tandoori Spice restaurant that an argument developed between them, with both shouting and swearing.’

However, Mr Kennedy said sometime later the same evening, the couple had gone back to Jordan’s home where they spent the night together.

‘But the relationship came to an end shortly after this. My client is now in a new relationship – that previous relationship is very much over,’ said Mr Kennedy, adding that Jordan’s ex-girlfriend had only lodged a complaint about his behaviour one month after the incident had occurred.

Sheriff MacDonald told Jordan: ‘Having heard the circumstances and taking into account what Mr Kennedy has said on your behalf, and that you appear here as a first offender, you are admonished.’